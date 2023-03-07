Morocco threatens to pull out of another Afcon tournament

The Morocco FA (FRMF) has threatened to pull out of the Afcon U17 tournament scheduled for Algeria next month.

This is due a frosty relationship between the two North African countries’ governments, which has led Algeria closing its airspace to all Moroccan flights, adding to borders which it has kept closed since 1994.

Ahead of the tournament, the FRMF want to take a direct flight to the neighbouring country to attend the tournament.

Should Algeria refuse to allow them like what they did during the CHAN tournament in January, the Moroccan squad will again pull out of the competition.

The FRMF president Faouzi Lekjaa was quoted as saying by the Morocco Independence:

“The Morocco squad was blocked from participating in CHAN and the Moroccans were attacked during the opening ceremony. The CAF verdict does not do us justice.

“We will boycott this competition [CAN U17] if our team is not allowed to take a direct flight, as stipulated by CAF regulation.”

The Afcon U17 tournament will take place between 29 April and 19 May.