Richards Bay captain Mtolo dies after collapsing in training

South African top-flight club Richards Bay captain Siphamandla Mtolo has died after collapsing in training on Tuesday.

He was 29.

Mtolo was part of the squad and played the entire match against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

A statement by the club reads: “It is with deep sadness to announce that Richards Bay Football Club has untimely lost one of its midfielders, Siphamandla ‘Spepe’ Mtolo, [who] collapsed this morning during training,” said the club.

“The club is not in a position to provide further information at this stage and asks that his family’s privacy is respected during this difficult time of bereavement.

“His presence both on and off the pitch will be sorely missed. Thoughts and prayers from everyone at Richards Bay Football Club are with his family, friends and loved ones.”