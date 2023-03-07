Mapeza outlines importance of Castle Challenge Cup, speak on league season

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has highlighted the importance of the upcoming Castle Challenge Cup, which will mark the beginning of the 2023 season.

The Zvishavane side, who are the league champions, will face Chibuku Super Cup winners Bulawayo Chiefs at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

The Platinum Boys won the inaugural edition in December 2017 before they defended it in 2018.

Speaking ahead of the game: Mapeza told the Herald: “It’s a very important game for us.

“We have been winning this trophy for the past seasons. So it’s a very important game for us as a club.

“I think it will be a very good motivation for the boys if we manage to win the cup. I think it will give us a good insight of what to expect during the course of the season. So it’s a very important game for us as a club.”

Speaking on his team’s readiness ahead of the new season, Mapeza added:

“We are ready for the season. I think like anybody else, we are ready. It wasn’t easy during the pre-season.

“You know how it is with pre-season, it’s all about hard work, team bonding, working on combinations and so far so good.”