Man City defender Kyle Walker under police investigation

Kyle Walker has become the latest high profile player to get under police investigation following an incident that happened over the weekend.

Walker is facing allegations of public indecency after he exposed himself and kissed a mystery woman in a bar.

In a video obtained by The Sun, the Manchester City defender, who was visibly drunk, appeared to drop his tracksuit bottoms in full view of drinkers, and then again in close proximity to two women in a booth.

Reports in the UK have now suggested that the Police have opened an investigation but no arrest has been made.

The probe is in regard the UK’s Sexual Offences Act 2003, which says: A person commits indecent exposure if they intentionally expose their private area — and intend that someone will see them and be caused alarm or distress.

If found guilty, punishment ranges from a fine to two years in prison.

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker becomes the latest player to be investigated of sexual offence.

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi is facing charges of raping a young woman in France, while Brazilian star Dani Alves is in police custody for similar offence committed in Barcelona, Spain.