FC Platinum beat Bulawayo Chiefs to win 2023 Castle Challenge Cup

Defending league champions FC Platinum have won their first silverware of the season 2023 season after beating Chibuku Super Cup winners Bulawayo Chiefs in the Castle Challenge Cup final played on Saturday.

The match took place at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane and kick started the 2023 season.

The Platinum Boys got off to a better start, grabbing an early opener through Panashe Mutimbanyoka.

The youngster broke the deadlock in the 5th minute following a quick counter attack.

On the other end, Chiefs failed to penetrate their opponents’ defence despite retaining the ball in the midfield.

FC Platinum doubled their lead ten minutes in the second half through Jarrison Selemani, who was at the end of a corner kick.

The goal seemingly killed the contest as Amakhosi Amahle failed to recover from the deficit.

The result gave the league champions their fourth successive Castle Challenge Cup triumph and extended their dominance in the cup.