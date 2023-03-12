Mapeza makes huge prediction on 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza says he expects a tough season ahead following their Saturday’s 2-0 victory in the Castle Challenge Cup final against Bulawayo Chiefs.

The Platinum Boys won the cup for a fourth successive time, thanks to goals from Panashe Mutimbanyoka and Jarrison Selemani in either half.

The game marked the beginning of the 2023 season in the country.

Speaking after the match, Mapeza assessed the preparedness of his side and predicted a tough league campaign ahead.

“I’m happy with this win, it’s a good start to the season,” the gaffer told reporters. “We are not yet there, but I believe we are in the right direction. In terms of fitness, we are not yet there, but, overall, I’m happy.

“I expect a tough season, but of course a winning start is all we needed. We needed this kind of start.”

Mapeza added: “All our new signings did well. But I am still worried by the finishing. We did well in terms of creating chances.

“It’s a positive thing that we are still good at creating chances, but we have to find ways of unlocking the goals.”

FC Platinum will face PSL newcomers Simba Bhora in their first games of the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership.