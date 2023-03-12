Tinotenda Kadewere to make fourth successive La Liga start for Real Mallorca

Tinotenda Kadewere will make his fourth successive La Liga start for Real Mallorca.

The Zimbabwean forward is in the first XI that will host Real Sociedad this afternoon.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT and the game will be broadcast live on SuperSport TV.

Kadewere, who is on a season-long loan deal from French side Lyon, has already racked up twelve appearances across all competitions for Mallorca in this campaign.

He missed the opening part of the season due to an injury.

The 27-year-old has so far scored twice in the games he has played so far.

Here are the first XIs:

Real Mallorca: Rajkovic, Maffeo, Gio, Raíllo, Nastasic, Jaume Costa, Babá, De Galarreta, Dani Rodríguez, Lee Kang In y Kadewere.

Real Sociedad: Remiro, Gorosable, Le Normand, Pacheco, Diego Rico, Zubimendi, Brais Méndez, Mikel Merino, Silva, Carlos Fernández y Oyarzabal.