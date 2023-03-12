SA-based players round-up: Three stars on target in Nedbank Cup

Forgotten Zimbabwean striker Edmore Chirambadare was on target for his Venda Club FC against Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.

Chirambadare started in the match and played the entire ninety minutes plus extra time.

His 49th-minute goal cancelled out Kermit Erasmus’ first half lead and forced the game to the extra time.

However, the strike proved to be a mere consolation at the end of the game as Pirates’ Thembinkosi Lorch grabbed the winner in the later stages of the extended period.

Tatenda Tavengwa featured for Venda as a second half substitute, while Terrence Dzvukamanja was introduced in the 37th minute for injured goalscorer Erasmus but was subbed off in the second half.

Knox Mutizwa also scored but his goal was not in enough to send Golden Arrows to the next round of the Nedbank Cup.

Mutizwa netted a stoppage time equaliser to force the game into the extra time.

However, his side later conceded two more goals and lost the match 3-1.

Divine Lunga also played for. Arrows but was subbed off later on.

Ronald Pfumbidzai netted his fourth goal of the season across all competitions for Chippa United.

The defender scored the opener in the 2-0 win over Mpheni Home Defenders in another Nedbank Cup encounter played on Saturday.