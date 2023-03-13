2023 Castle Lager Premiership: Everything you need to know

The 2023 Castle Lager Premiership will start on Saturday 18 March, just a week after the Castle Challenge Cup.

Newcomers Simba Bhora, Sheasham and Greenfuel will all make their PSL debuts this season, while Hwange will return to the top-flight.

FC Platinum are the defending champions and will start the term with a date against new boys Simba Bhora.

CAPS United will be up against Manica Diamonds on the opening day, while Dynamos and Highlanders face Hwange and ZPC Kariba, respectively.

Venues

Over ten stadiums were inspected in the first inspection round and only two venues were deemed unfit to host the PSL games this season.

Rusape’s Vengere Stadium and Gweru’s Ascot Stadium failed the inspection and have been condemned.

Venues such as Sakubva, Nyamhunga and Colliery Stadium will require minor upgrades to host the games.

If all things go according to plan, league debutants Green Fuel FC will play home games in Chisumbanje as the club is renovating their Green Fuel Arena.

The same is also happening with newcomers Simba Bhora and Sheasham who are upgrading Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva amd Bata Stadium in Gweru, respectively.

TV Info

ZTN Prime (DStv Channel 294) is the only confirmed broadcaster at the moment

The Zim Papers-owned television is expected to show at least two live games per matchday.

Matchday 1 Fixtures

Sheasham vs Chicken Inn

Simba Bhora vs FC Platinum

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Ngezi Platinum Stars

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba

CAPS United vs Manica Diamonds

Cranborne Bullets vs Black Rhinos

Yadah vs Green Fuel

Hwange vs Dynamos

Triangle United vs Herentals