Kadewere discharged from hospital after health scare

Tinotenda Kadewere is recovering well and has been discharged from the hospital following a health scare during Sunday’s La Liga match against Real Sociedad.

The Zimbabwean striker suffered a heatstroke and was subbed off at half time.

The issue caused him to vomit, leading to gastroenteritis (stomach complication). He stayed in the locker room when the team returned for the second half.

The footballer, who started and played the entire first half, was later taken to the hospital where he spent a night under medical observation.

Mallorca have now confirmed that the player has now been discharged following a medical clearance.

The Warriors international “presents a normal CT, analytical with dehydration in recovery and some somewhat anomalous values ​​​​due to effort, but his evolution is good.”

Speaking after the match, Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre revealed that he had planned to give Kadewere more minutes on the pitch.

“I had planned to stretch Kadewere a little more and have him have more minutes, but he was not successful in the game and with the heat stroke at half time he began to vomit and the change was natural,” the gaffer told reporters.

The appearance was the Warriors international’s fourth successive La Liga start for Real Mallorca.