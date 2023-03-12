Real Mallorca issue update on Kadewere health condition

Real Mallorca has given an update on the condition of Tino Kadewere, who suffered a health scare during Sunday’s La Liga match against Real Sociedad.

The Zimbabwean striker suffered a heatstroke and was subbed off at half time.

The issue caused him to vomit, leading to gastroenteritis (stomach complication). He stayed in the locker room when the team returned for the second half.

The footballer, who started and played the entire first half, was later taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Mallorca published a brief statement announcing the footballer’s situation : “The player is under hospital observation after an illness at halftime. Gastroenteritis that has worsened due to the logical effort of the match, in addition to the sun and heat”.

Speaking after the match, Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre revealed that he had planned to give Kadewere more minutes on the pitch.

“I had planned to stretch Kadewere a little more and have him have more minutes, but he was not successful in the game and with the heat stroke at half time he began to vomit and the change was natural,” the gaffer told reporters.

The appearance was the Warriors international’s fourth successive La Liga start for Real Mallorca.

The former Harare City player, who is on a season-long loan deal from French side Lyon, has already racked up thirteen appearances across all competitions in this campaign.

The 27-year-old has so far scored twice in the games he has played thus far.

Kadewere missed the opening part of the season due to an injury.