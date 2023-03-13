Bill Antonio on target in Belgium

Bill Antonio was on target in Belgium for KV Mechelen Academy.

The Warriors international found the back of the net in the 2-1 win over Lebbeke on Sunday in 2nd division B league.

The winger opened his scoring account in October and continued progressing before his first matchday squad appearance for KV Mechelen’s senior team in Belgian Pro League.

The former Dynamos man moved to Europe in September last year but was sent to the Academy. The 20 year old signed a two-year contract, with an option for another two years, following a successful month-long trial stint.