Contract situation blocks Mason Mount from playing for Chelsea

Mason Mount was blocked from playing for Chelsea over the weekend due to his contract situation at the club.

The English forward was not included in the matchday squad that beat Leicester City 3-1 on Saturday.

His absence was initially thought to be down to an injury, but it has now been revealed that it was a decision taken by the club and Graham Potter.

According to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mount will not be part of the squad due to his contract dispute going on at Stamford Bridge.

The forward’s deal at the London side will expire in June 2024.

It was revealed last month that the Blues were considering suspending contract talks with the 24-year-old after he rejected several offers to extend his stay.

And as it stands, Mount could now be heading for the exit door at the end of the season if he cannot agree an extension with the London club.

The player is a homegrown talent at Stamford Bridge and has been a regular starter under Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

He joined Chelsea at the age of six and has scored 33 goals in approaching 200 appearances, helping them win the Champions League in 2021 and representing his country on 36 occasions.