Highlanders to use old kits in opening games of 2023 CLPSL season

Highlanders will use kits from the previous season during the opening rounds of the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership campaign.

Bosso were supposed to get their new jerseys on time before the start of the season but will only receive the consignment from their technical suppliers in mid-April.

The Bulawayo giants are sponsored by UK-based sportswear manufacturer OTB Looks.

The partnership is in its final year after signing the US$100,000 per season deal at the end of 2020.

A statement released by the club reads: “We would like to advise our stakeholders and fans that the release of the 2023 soccer season playing kits has been delayed due to circumstances beyond our control.

“Our manufacturers experienced unforseen challenges, which they have overcome, though they still won’t be able to meet the deadline.

“This means our first team will play our first four league matches without this season kit as we expect our consignment at least by mid-April.

” We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused to all our stakeholders and fans.”

The 2023 league campaign will kick off this weekend, with Bosso hosting ZPC Kariba in their season opener at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Further details on the match are yet to be confirmed by the Premier Soccer League.