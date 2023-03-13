Manchester United make decision on appealing Casemiro four-match ban

Manchester United have decided against appealing Casemiro’s red card issued in Sunday’s match against Southampton.

The Brazilian midfielder was sent off following a dangerous tackle on Carlos Alcaraz in the first half.

The challenge initially got him a yellow card but referee Anthony Taylor was advised by VAR to review the incident on the screen and a straight red card was issued instead.

The expulsion is his second of the season after getting his first red card against Crystal Palace last month for grabbing Will Hughes’ throat.

This meant the player will now serve a four-match ban in the EPL.

Casemiro will miss the Emirates FA Cup quarter-final with Fulham this Sunday and next month’s Premier League fixtures against Newcastle United, Brentford and Everton.

In a statement, the EPL giants said: “Manchester United have decided not to appeal against Casemiro’s red card in the 0-0 draw with Southampton.

“After initially being booked by referee Anthony Taylor for the challenge on Carlos Alcaraz in the first half, it was upgraded following a VAR review.”

The Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has made clear his frustration with what he felt was a harsh decision, and also with the inconsistent way that VAR is intervening in games.

“It is inconsistent,” the gaffer said, after Sunday’s match with the Saints. “The referees are coming at the start of the season with a policy: we are the Premier League, we want intensity and Casemiro, across European games, over 500, he never had a red card but now, twice. He plays tough but he’s fair.

“Same as against Crystal Palace, so it’s very debatable. When you freeze it [Sunday’s challenge], it looks bad. Everyone who knows something about football, knows what is bad, what is fair and Casemiro is a fair player. Tough, but fair, and it shows over 500 games in big leagues and he was never sent off. He’s disappointed.”