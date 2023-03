The draw for the Nedbank Cup quarter finals has been concluded.

The knockout tournament enters its last eight stage with four matches lined up.

Mamelodi Sundowns take on Stellenbosch while Kaizer Chiefs clash with Royal AM.

Chipped United take on Sekhukhune United while Orlando Pirates meet ABC Motsepe League side Dondol Stars.

The dates and venues for the last 8 matches will be confirmed at a later stage.

