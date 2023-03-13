Neymar makes decision on his PSG future amid exit rumours

Neymar Jr has reportedly affirmed his stance of ending his future at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian forward has constantly been linked with a move away at the end of the season.

And after his latest season-ending injury, speculation has intensified with reports suggesting that the club is considering releasing him from his contract.

But according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the striker isn’t interested in playing anywhere but the French capital.

Ornstein wrote: “Neymar is often linked with a return to Barcelona and moves elsewhere, but he has stayed at PSG and that looks set to remain the case — because the 31-year-old wants to finish his career there.”

The report further claims that the No.10 wants to add to the 13 trophies he has won in the French capital and claim the elusive UEFA Champions League title as well.

He will be 33 by the time his deal expires and he will make a decision to whether he retires or extend his stay in Ligue 1.