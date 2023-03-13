Not impressive but important nonetheless: Kaizer Chiefs register third win in a row

Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-1 win over Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup yesterday was nowhere near impressive, but the most important thing is that the Glamour Boys proceeded to the quarter finals of the knockout competition.

Authur Zwane’s charges took the lead through an 11th minute penalty converted by Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and then sealed their passage to the last 8, through Ashley Du Preez’s strike just after the hour mark, after Kgomotso Mosadi had brought the Stars level a minute before.

Despite not being at their best, the Soweto giants revived their hope of winning their first silverware since 2014.

Amakhosi also won their third successive game in all competitions for the first time this season —having edged rivals Orlando Pirates 1-0 in the Soweto derby, as well as Richards Bay by the same scoreline a week later.

Chiefs’ display in the first half was characterized by defensive mistakes, which Zwane acknowledged and hopes will end soon.

“We looked like scoring at any given time before the penalty – but we allowed them to get back. We need to stop making these mistakes in defence,” said Zwane in his post-match interview.

Zwane also hinted that veteran defender Eric Mathoho, who has been sidelined by nagging injuries, might be out for the rest of the season.

“As things stand, he has not started jogging yet and that alone tells you that it [his return] is not going to happen any time soon,” said Zwane. “But should he recover sooner rather than later, we will be happy to have him back because of his experience, and we are also aware of what he can do for us,” added the coach. Up next for Chiefs is an away trip to KwaZulu Natal, where they face relegation-threatened Maritzburg United on Saturday. More Soccer24 News