Casemiro’s ‘misfortune’, ten Hag’s nightmare

As Casemiro walked off the pitch after he was sent off in Manchester United’s goalless draw with Southampton yesterday, the look on his manager Erik ten Hag’s face said it all.

Referee Athony Taylor gave the Brazilian midfield ace his marching orders for a challenge on Carlos Alcaraz in the 34th minute, to the disbelief and disappointment of ten Hag.

The Dutchman watched helplessly as Casemiro left the pitch in tears.

He (ten Hag) does not understand how Casemiro, who was never sent off in his glittering Real Madrid career spanning seven years, has now been dismissed twice already since joining United in August last year.

“Casemiro has been across European leagues and in over 500 games, he had never had a red card, but now he has been sent off twice,” argued ten Hag in his post-match interview.

“He plays tough, but he plays fair, even against (Crystal) Palace,” added ten Hag, referring to Casemiro’s first red card in the colors of United, back in February.

The Brazilian got a four-match ban and will not be available for selection in the Red Devils’ next four domestic games —Fulham in the FA Cup, Newcastle in the Premier League (away), Brentford (home) and Everton (away).

