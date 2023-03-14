Eden Hazard confirms broken relationship with Ancelotti, opens up on his Madrid future

Eden Hazard has confirmed that there’s no connection between him and his Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti but maintains respect towards the gaffer.

The former Belgium international has endured a frustrating spell in Madrid due to inconsistency and injuries.

The situation was recently made worse by Ancelotti, who has frozen the player out of the squad despite him being fit to play.

Hazard hasn’t featured a single minute of La Liga or Champions League action since returning from the World Cup campaign.

In an interview with Spanish outlet Diario AS, the 32-year-old opened up on his relationship with his coach.

The player said: “There is respect between us. But I’m not going to say that we talk to each other, because we don’t talk to each other . But there will always be respect.

“Even if he doesn’t make me play tomorrow… I have to have respect for a guy like Carlo Ancelotti. In what he represents for football, what he has done in his career. No problem.”

Real Madrid are open to selling Hazard this summer, as he enters the final 12 months of his contract, with the potential for another costly free transfer exit next summer a concerning scenario.

Speaking on his future, Hazard added: “I would like to stay. I have always said it. I hope to play to show that I can still do it. People have doubts, it’s normal.

“I understand it really good. But for me, I’m still here next year. You never know, but a transfer is not in the plan.”