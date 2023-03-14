PSL confirms venues and dates for Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 1 fixtures

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the venues and dates for the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 1 fixtures.

The opening round of the 2023 campaign will be played this weekend and stretches to Monday afternoon.

Newcomers Simba Bhora will use Harare’s National Sports Stadium for their home ground after their Shamva-based venue, Wadzanayi Stadium failed the preliminary round of inspection.

Another league debutant, Sheasham, were also forced to shift their base in Gweru and will use Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane.

Hwange moved to Bulawayo, leaving the Colliery due to delayed upgrade on the ground.

Here are confirmed details for Matchday 1 fixtures.