Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito to miss season opener against ZPC Kariba

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito will not be available to head his team in the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season opener against ZPC Kariba this weekend.

Brito will be travelling to Portugal this week before the game to undergo a refresher course of his UEFA Pro Coaching Licence.

The licence, which is the highest world-recognised qualification in football, is renewed after every three years.

Highlanders communications and marketing officer Nozibelo Maphosa confirmed Brito’s unavailability for the opening match of the season to The Chronicle.

She added that they will be officially unveiling their 2023 technical team and players during the week.

“Coach Brito is leaving this week to regularise his Uefa Pro in Portugal.

“We will be announcing our 2023 technical staff before the start of our 2023 season,” said Maphosa.

Recently appointed first assistant coach Madinda Ndlovu is expected to lead the team in this weekend’s season opener.