Confirmed: Lukaku to return to England at season end

Romelu Lukaku is set to return to the English Premier League side Chelsea at the end of the season.

The Belgian striker will not have his loan contract extended or made a permanent transfer by Inter Milan.

The Serie A giants signed the player on season-long loan deal from EPL club.

The striker, who was struggling at Stamford Bridge, continued to underwhelm in Italy, scoring just five goals and being limited by injury to only 18 appearances.

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed the 29-year-old will return to England.

“The loan was for one season so on June 30, regardless of how well he plays, he’ll go back to Chelsea,” Marotta told Sky Italy.

“This has been an unprecedented season – I’m referring of course to the World Cup. Lukaku hasn’t found the fitness he needs to play his best football.

“He’s still not at his best or the player we got to see in years gone by.”

Marotta’s claims come just a few months after the player declared his willingness to remain in Italy on a permanent transfer.

Lukaku said earlier this year: “Everyone knows what I want.

“I hope to stay at Inter. I love this club and we will speak to Chelsea in order to find a solution…

“I’m nearly 30, my son started school here and plays in the Inter academy. I want to stay here and do things right.”