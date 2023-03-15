Luton Town coach hails ‘humble and professional’ Nakamba

Luton Town coach Rob Edwards has hailed Marvelous Nakamba, describing the Zimbabwean star as humble and professional footbatter who is enjoying life at the English Championship side.

The Hwange-bred midfielder is loan at Luton until the end of the season from Premier League side Aston Villa.

Nakamba has settled well at the promotion-chasing side and Edwards is happy with his progress.

“He’s such a good lad, he walks around and he’s so humble, so happy. You can really see his professionalism and why he’s played at the level he’s played at, why he’s performing so well for us as well. He’s been terrific and long may that continue as well,” said Edwards, as cited by Luton News.

"He's been terrific for us, and long may that continue as well," added the coach.