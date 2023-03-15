Herentals withdraw case against FC Platinum

Herentals have withdrawn their case in which they accused FC Platinum of fielding an ineligible player last season.

The two clubs were involved in a dispute involving Juan Mutudza after the Platinum Boys used the player while he had a running contract with the Students.

The Mandava club tried to negotiate over the issue, but the Harare side turned down the approach and advised them not to field the player.

After FC Platinum ignored the order and continued fielding Mutudza, Herentals approached the Premier Soccer League several times over the issue but without any joy.

The Students then approached the ZIFA Player Status Committee and summons were sent to the Platinum Boys.

The hearing of the case was postponed twice and the latest date was set on Tuesday.

However, the Students withdrew their case before the hearing happened.

“Herentals have withdrawn the case. It was supposed to be heard today (yesterday) but the complainant (Herentals) withdrew the case,” Gwesela told the Chronicle.

The matter had the potential to see FC Platinum being stripped of their Premiership title should they have been found guilty of fraudulently fielding the player.