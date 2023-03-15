Sundowns unleash Grade 10 learner in emphatic win over Royal AM

Teenage sensation Siyabonga Mabena made his first team debut for defending DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns in their 5-1 demolition of Royal AM at Loftus Versfeld yesterday.

The 16-year old, who is a Grade 10 learner, represented South Africa at the Cosafa U-17 championship last year and scored nine goals, including a hattrick against Malawi and won the Golden Boot.

Mabena came on for Themba Zwane in the 76th minute yesterday, to a standing ovation from the Masandawana faithful.

Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena hailed the youngster and compared him to club legend Gift Leremi, who died in a car accident in September 2007.

“I think this boy (Mabena) has got so many characteristics like the late Gift Leremi,” Mokwena said in his post-match interview.

“What the late Gift Leremi had is what I see I see. I see balance with his left foot, and balance with his right foot, with a change in of direction and speed,” added Mokwena.

Sundowns got their goals from Cassius Mailula, an own goal from Zakahle Xolani Ngcobo, a Peter Shalulile brace, as well as Mothobi Mvala, while Royal AM got their consolation from Lantshene Phalane.