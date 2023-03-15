Klopp targeting dramatic comeback in Madrid

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his charges will try to stage a dramatic comeback when they face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight.

The Reds were on the receiving end of a 2-5 hammering by the defending champions at Anfield three weeks.

Liverpool need to beat Los Blancos by a four-goal margin to progress to the quarter-finals and Klopp insists even though the odds are stuck against them, his side will give it their all tonight.

“I am happy to be here and what I said after the game on the night, three weeks ago, Madrid with the result are through to the next round. But now we are three weeks later and know there is a game to play – and if there is only a one per cent chance, I would like to give it a try,” he told the media yesterday.

“We are here to play an extremely strong opponent and try to win the game tomorrow.

“As difficult as it is, it’s probably possible – not likely, but possible and for that we are here. Then we will see where it leads us to. That is pretty much all.

“We respect the competition too much, we respect the opponent too much to not look forward to this game tomorrow, to be honest. It is a tough task, we caused ourselves not a great situation we are in, but as I said, I am looking forward to the game anyway,” added Klopp.

The German believes the fact that his charges have “nothing to lose” might turn out to be an advantage for them against the 14-time European champions.

“We have nothing to lose, that is a better situation than whether we have to lose everything,” said Klopp.

“The only problem is we can lose a football game, which is actually a really bad thing, we’ve felt that a couple of times this season already, so we don’t like that. If you don’t play a good football game here you don’t only lose, [but] you get a proper knock, because when they start enjoying the game that’s not a moment you should come into,” he added.

