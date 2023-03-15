Live| Real Madrid vs Liverpool

8:07 pm
by The Soccer24 Staff

The Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid will play host to tonight’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match clash between holders Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Los Blancos carry a healthy 5-2 lead from the first leg played at Anfield three weeks ago.

Follow the Soccer24 live coverage of the match, which kicks off at 22:00.

Confirmed team news:

Real Madrid: CurtoisCarvajal, Militao,  Nacho, Rudiger, Kroos, Modric, Benzema (c), Camavinga, Valverde, Vini Jr.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Anorld, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson,  Fabinho, Milner,  Gakpo, Nunez, Salah, Jota.

 

