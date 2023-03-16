UEFA Champions League: List of qualified teams for QFs now complete, draw details & dates

The list of teams that have qualified for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals is now complete.

England will be represented by Chelsea and Manchester City after Liverpool and Tottenham failed to progress to the next round.

Serie A giants Inter Milan, AC Milan and Napoli also reached the round of last 8.

Defending champions Real Madrid (Spain), Benfica (Portugal) and Bayern Munich (Germany) complete the list.

Qualified Teams

Bayern (GER)

Benfica (POR)

Chelsea (ENG)

Inter (ITA)

Man City (ENG)

Milan (ITA)

Napoli (ITA)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Draw Details

The next rounds fixtures will be confirmed at a draw ceremony set for Friday 17 March at 1 pm CAT.

The event will cover the draws for the remaining rounds – the quarterfinal, semifinal and final.

The draw for the final will determine the ‘home’ side for administrative reasons.

Fixture Dates

The quarterfinals first legs take place on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 April, with the returns scheduled for 18 and 19 April. The semi-finals will be on 9/10 and 16/17 May with the final on Saturday 10 June.

How to watch the draw

SuperSport TV will broadcast the draw ceremony live on SuperSport Premier League channel 203.

The event will also be streamed live on UEFA.com.