Mamelodi Sundowns initiate disciplinary investigation on club official

Mamelodi Sundowns have initiated a disciplinary investigation on its employee Khaled Ali following his remarks on Twitter.

Ali, who serves as the team travel logistics and liaison officer, is in hot soup after he offered Egyptian giants Al Ahly fans analysis data involving their next opponents, Sudanese club Al Hilal.

The official suggested that the leak would help Al Ahly to beat the Sudanese club when they meat in their encounter.

“It has come to the attention of Mamelodi Sundowns that certain remarks that its employee Khaled Ali may have made during a social media discussion relating to Al Ahly and Al Hilal may be contrary to the ethics, governance and rules of Mamelodi Sundowns,” the club said via a statement.

“Mamelodi Sundowns views these alleged remarks and conduct in a very serious light and is launching an immediate investigation to get exposed to the true facts.

“Khaled has been instructed to return from Sudan and report at the Sundowns offices at Chloorkop and make himself available for the investigation.

“Sundowns will provide further information on this matter once the findings of the investigation are concluded.”