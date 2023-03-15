Messi offered $234m per season if he leaves PSG

Lionel Messi has been offered a mammoth $234m (£194m)-a-season to join Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al Hilal.

The 35-year-old’s PSG contract is due to expire at the end of the season and hasn’t renewed it yet.

Talks to extend his stay in Paris have stalled in recent months, and he will become a free agent if the contract situation remains the same.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Saudi Arabia are looking to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding Messi’s future, with one of their top clubs Al-Hilal ready to offer him a lucrative contract once their transfer ban finishes at the end of the season.

The publication further states that the authorities in the Middle Eastern country are believed to be desperate to make the deal happen, with politicians willing to get involved to increase the salary limit in the Pro League so that Messi can play in it.

Messi’s father and agent Jorge, who is also a Saudi ambassador, has been in Riyadh in recent days, sparking speculation that he could be negotiating a move for his son.

Should the offer be accepted, the deal would put Messi above his rival Cristiano Ronaldo on the salary ranking.

Ronaldo, who joined Saudi giants Al Nassr in January, is earning £175 ($211m)-a-year.