Tino Kadewere returns to training after health scare

Tinotenda Kadewere has started training following his recovery from a health scare during Sunday’s La Liga match against Real Sociedad.

The Zimbabwean striker suffered a heatstroke and was subbed off at half time.

The issue caused him to vomit, leading to gastroenteritis (stomach complication). He stayed in the locker room when the team returned for the second half.

The footballer, who started and played the entire first half, was later taken to the hospital where he spent a night under medical observation.

He was discharged on Monday morning and spent the next day resting before he returned to training on Wednesday.

Real Mallorca shared a picture of the player with his teammates in training, captioning it: “Tino is recovered” (translated from Spanish).