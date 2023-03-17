What’s next for Khama Billiat?

With his future at Kaizer Chiefs shrouded in uncertainty, Zimbabwean star Khama Billiat, ought to be on tenterhooks.

The pint-sized Mufakose-bred winger’s Amakhosi contract ends in June this year, with speculation rife that the Soweto giants will show him the exit door afterwards.

Billiat is also currently injured and has been ruled out for the rest of the season, a setback which has also fuelled speculation of his Chiefs exit.

But the former Warriors star appears not bothered by any of his ‘problems’. He has even dyed his hair white, as evidenced by a picture he posted on Instagram, all smiles with his daughter Kimberly.

So what does the future hold for Billiat?

A well-placed source at Chiefs told Soccer24 that chances of the club renewing the Zimbabwean winger’s contract are razor-thin.

“The issue with Khama (Billiat) is tricky. Though no discussions have been made, I doubt if his contract will be renewed by the club,” said the source.

“He is obviously a quality player but nagging injuries have affected his progress at Chiefs and it is likely that he will be released when his contract expires,” he added.

Former Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs midfield workhorse Tinashe ‘Father’ Nengomasha, does not believe Billiat deserves a new contract at Naturena.

Former Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs midfield workhorse Tinashe 'Father' Nengomasha, does not believe Billiat deserves a new contract at Naturena.

"If Khama wants a new contract, he should work for it. All players [who are in his situation] do the same thing. If you know your contract is ending and you want to stay at a club, you should show that on the field," Nengomasha told Isolezwe, as cited by Goal.com, back in December. "We all know what he could do at Sundowns. He is a local boy, I support him, but he has to show the Chiefs management that he deserves a new contract. Everything is in his hands. "If the fans are not happy with his form, he should accept that and work hard. He has the talent, we all know that, but he needs to work hard. If he wants money, he should sweat for it. That's how football is. You can't ask for money [salary increment] but the work doesn't show on the field. "The management will sit down and add up the numbers. This includes the number of goals he has scored and created. He still has two years left to play [as a professional footballer] but the numbers are against him. "I don't know how the Chiefs management feel about him. But personally, the team needs experienced players," added Nengomasha. Billiat joined Chiefs from DStv Premiership rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018, and has netted 24 goals in 125 appearances in the gold and black strip. A reunion with decorated South African serial winner Pitso Mosimane in Saudi Arabia has been reported, though South African football journalist James Freemantle has rubbished the claim.