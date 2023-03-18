CAPS United confirm 2023 Castle Lager Premiership squad

CAPS United have confirmed their squad for the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season.

The Green Machine made several signings that include former South Africa-based defender Hastings Chapusha.

The 27-year-old signed a two-year-contract with the Harare giants on a free transfer from South Africa National First Division side JDR Stars.

Other notable arrivals include Tanaka Koni, King Nadolo, Adrian Silla, Godknows Murwira, Innocent Zambezi and Admiral Matope.

The club has also signed goalkeeper Ashley Rayners and Tafadzwa Rusike.

CAPS United will begin their campaign on Sunday when they host Manica Diamonds at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Here is the squad.