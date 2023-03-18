Infantino describes ZIFA-SRC impasse as ‘unfortunate’

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has described the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC)-ZIFA impasse, which led to the suspension of the latter from international football, as unfortunate.

FIFA suspended Zimbabwe for ‘third party interference’ last year, after the SRC suspended the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA for a litany of allegations, chief among them failure to account for public funds.

During the FIFA congress in Rwanda this week, 199 members of the governing body’s congress voted for the suspension of Zimbabwe to remain in place.

Speaking after the congress, Infantino, who was re-elected FIFA president, said it is regrettable that SRC-ZIFA impasse has affected the administration of football in Zimbabwe, leading to the suspension.

“The FIFA council suspended the ZimbabweFootball Association on 24 February 2022 with immediate effect due to third-party interference.

“In particular, the takeover of the activities of the Zimbabwe Football Association by a so called ‘restructuring committee’ appointed bythe Government, after the latter had suspended the executive committee and general secretary, which constitutes serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.

“Unfortunately, since the Zimbabwe Football Association has not yet fulfilled the requirements to lift the suspension, it is recommended that the congress once more confirm the suspension of the Zimbabwe Football Association, enabling at the same time the council to lift the suspension assoon as the pertinent requirements have been fulfilled,” added Infantino.

In response to the latest development, SRC chairman Gerald Mulotshwa insists Zimbabwe has not approached FIFA to have the suspension lifted and the reinstatement of Kamambo is illegal.

