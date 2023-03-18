Dynamos reveal 11-member technical team ahead of season opener

Dynamos have revealed their eleven-member technical team that will guide the Glamour Boys in the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season.

The new set-up is led by head coach Herbert Maruwa, who took over the reins this year following the sacking of Tonderai Ndiraya at the end of last campaign.

Maruwa, a former Black Rhinos coach, will be deputised by former Yadah boss Genesis Mangombe and Murape Murape as the first and second assistant, respectively.

Murape returned to the club after leaving Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe.

Brito Gwere, who was also at Rhinos last year, is the new goalkeepers’ trainer.

Board chairman Bernard Marriot Lusengo’s sons Harry and Washington Lusengo are also part of the technical team.

Meanwhile, Dynamos will begin their campaign this afternoon against promoted side Hwange at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Dynamos technical team: