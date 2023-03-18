Khama Billiat drops on PSL all-time top-scorers ranking

Khama Billiat has dropped on the South African Premier Soccer League’s all-time top scorer ranking in all top-flight competitions.

The Kaizer Chiefs forward is now on number 8 on the top ten after Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile surpassed him this week.

The Namibian is now on number seven with 98 goals, one ahead of Billiat, following his brace against Royal AM during the week.

The change in rankings has also seen Khama dropping to number 3 on the PSL list of active players with most goals.

Billiat stood as the leading scorer in that category ahead of the 2022/23 season. He was first overtaken by SuperSport United forward Bradley Grobler earlier in the campaign before Shalulile took the second spot this week.

98 – The midweek brace v Royal AM took Peter Shalulile to 98 top-flight goals (27 at Highlands Park plus 71 at Sundowns, all comps) – and he’s now placed 7th for all-time PSL top scorers. Finisher. pic.twitter.com/tS2s3PLDsW — OptaJabu (@OptaJabu) March 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Khama, who has been ruled out of action for the remainder of the season, will this term term not be able to join the elite list of PSL players with 100 topflight goals in South African football.

The list only have six players – Siyabonga Nomvete, Daniel Mudau, Mabhuti Khenyeza, Tico-Tico, Collins Mbesuma and latest entry Grobler.