Marshall Munetsi honoured by Stade de Reims after achieving rare success

Marshall Munetsi has been honoured by Stade de Reims after achieving a century in appearances for the club.

The Zimbabwean midfielder played his 100th game for the French Ligue 1 side on Sunday.

He featured for the entire ninety minutes in the 2-1 league loss against Marseille.

Reims officials honoured him before the kick-off, by presenting him with a special memento.

“100 matches in Red and White, let’s celebrate our tireless midfielder Marshall Munetsi,” the club said in a translated post on Twitter.

Reacting to the honour, Munetsi said:

Munetsi joined Reims in 2019 from South African top-flight side Orlando Pirates.

He was initially signed on a five-year deal but the club offered him a new deal last year which will expire in 2026.