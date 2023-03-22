Munetsi pushes ZIFA dialogue to FIFA

Marshall Munetsi is pushing the talk about the current situation of local football to FIFA.

The Zimbabwean midfielder, who is part of the FIFPro’s Global Player Council, recently attended an exchange at the FIFPro House in Hoofddorp, Netherlands.

Among the other attendees at the meeting was FIFA Director Member Associations Africa Gelson Fernandes.

🇿🇼 @MarshallMunetsi is a member of the #GlobalPlayerCouncil and a passionate advocate for Zimbabwean football.

yesterday at #FIFPRO House, we FIFA joined him in a productive exchange on the state of football in the country alongside #FIFPRO, the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe. pic.twitter.com/FBxpDAcDqA — Gelson Fernandes (@GelsonFernandes) March 22, 2023

Zimbabwe is in isolation as a result of a ban imposed by FIFA due to ‘third party interference’ after the SRC suspended the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board.

The Gerald Mlotshwa-led SRC wielded the axe on the Kamambo-led adminstration for several violations, chief among them failure to account for public funds.

It’s now almost a year since the ban was ratified by FIFA Congress, while the country has missed several international games that include the 2023 Afcon Qualifiers.

This is not the first time Munetsi has pushed this dialogue to FIFA.

The 27-year-old, who plays for Stade de Reims in the French Ligue 1, took time to discuss the local football’s situation with some top FIFA officials at The Best FIFA Football Awards held last month.