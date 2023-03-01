Marshall Munetsi opens up on his experience at The Best FIFA Football Awards

Marshall Munetsi has opened up on his experience with the world’s top players at The Best FIFA Football Awards held in Paris, France on Monday.

The Zimbabwean midfielder, who plays for Stade de Reims in the French Ligue 1, was invited to the event by FIFPro in his capacity as a member of the organisation’s Global Player Council.

The 27-year-old was appointed to the council in January, joining thirty-four other active players on the panel.

He rubbed shoulders with the likes of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, and among others.

Speaking to the H-Metro, Munetsi said he learnt a lot of things after attending the awards and took time to discuss the local football’s situation with some top FIFA officials.

He said: “It was such an honour to be invited by FIFPro to witness the amazing ceremony and interact with some of the best to ever play the game and also meet some people who have a big influence in how the game is managed globally.

“Meeting players like Virgil van Dijk, who l really like a lot, was something for me.

“l was also privileged to meet some FIFA officials, who shed a bit of light on the current situation of our national team.

“There are a lot of things I learnt from the awards that l will pass on to upcoming footballers.”