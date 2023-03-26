Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 2 Sunday Results

Castle Lager Premiership matchday 2 Sunday action as it happened:

Latest:

FT :Dynamos 4-0 Sheasham

90′ Three minutes added.

83′ Goal!!! Paga scores to put Dynamos four up.

80′ Free kick to Sheasham near the edge of the box, cleared.

76′ Yellow Card to Mudadi (Dynamos.

69′ Dynamos Sub: Makunike, Ilunga replace Shandirwa, Makanda.

69′ Sheasham Sub: Mupanduki replaces Marira.

65′ Corner kick to Sheasham, cleared.

61′ Dynamos Sub: Mukamba replaces Chintuli.

58′ Free kick to Sheasham just outside the box, the ball goes off target.

53′ Free kick to Dynamos in good position, Sadiki sends its over.

51′ Dynamos Sub: Makanda, Sadiki replace Matindife, Musiiwa.

46′ Sheasham Sub: Matake replaces Useni,

-Halftime

44′ Yellow Card to Dirawu (Sheasham).

40′ Coner kick to Shasham, cleared and a counter attack is launched but the ball goes out.

37′ Goal!!! Makarati nets from the spot to make it three.

33′ Goal!!! Dynamos double their lead through an own goal from Zivanai Chikwenhere.

23′ Dynamos still leading on half way point of the first period.

20′ Sheasham yet to come out of their shell with Dynamos dominating the play.

16′ Corner kick to Sheashem, cleared.

11′ Paga on the break but fails to beat the keeper. Jalai is on the rebound but but is also denied. Corner kick to Dynamos, the visitors clear their lines.

3′ Goal!!! Shoko deflects Makarati’s ball and sends it into his own net to open the scoring.

1′ Kick off!!!!

Dynamos XI: Mvula, Jalai, Mkarati, K. Moyo, E. Moyo, Mudadi, Shandirwa, Musiiwa, Matindife,Chintuli, Paga.

Sheasham XI: Chirava, Dirau, Chikwehere, Macheka, Useni, Jani, Shoko, Mangesi, Chidhobha, Mpinduki, Masveure.

FT: Yadah 1-2 Hwange

21′ Goal!! Hwange surges ahead through Brighton Makopa

FT: Manica Diamonds 0-0 Triangle United