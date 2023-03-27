I didn’t expect to lose by 4 goals, says Sheasham coach Nyikadzino

Sheasham head coach John Nyikadzino has admitted that he wasn’t expecting his charges to lose by a big margin against Dynamos on Sunday.

The Construction Boys lost their second Castle Lager Premiership match of the season 4-0 at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The Midlands-based side conceded the first two goals from their defender Zivanai Chikwenhere, who twice turned the ball into his own net, before Frank Makarati added another one before the break.

Emmanuel Paga’s late effort sealed the victory for Dembare as the visitors succumb to their first loss of the campaign.

Speaking after the match, Nyikadzino admitted that his charges had a tough encounter in Sunday’s game.

“We were not in it from the first whistle,” he said.

“I’m very much disappointed especially with the way we conceded. We were making silly mistakes at the back.”

The gaffer added: “But congratulations to Dynamos, they showed they really wanted it more than us. I knew this was a tough match playing them especially with the form that they are in. But I didn’t expect such a big scoreline.”

The result left Sheasham on 16th place with just a point, while Dynamos moved to the top of the table courtesy of a superior goal difference.

