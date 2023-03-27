Tottenham appoint new head coach after sacking Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked their head coach Antonio Conte.

The EPL club confirmed the news in a statement released on Sunday night.

Cristian Stellini has been placed in temporary charge of Spurs until the end of the season.

The statement reads: “We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future.

“Cristian Stellini will take the team as Acting Head Coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as Assistant Head Coach.”

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said: “We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

The sacking comes after Conte openly criticised the club owners – Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy – for failing to bring a change during their reign.

The Italian gaffer told a press conference after his side’s 3-3 draw against Southampton: “It is easy in this way. Tottenham’s story is this. Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something but why?

“The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stays here. I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench.”