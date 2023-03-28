Mauricio Pochettino favourite to take over at two clubs

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly leading the race to takeover at either Tottenham Hotspur or Real Madrid next season.

Spurs are looking for a new substantive coach following the sacking of Antonio Conte on Saturday.

Cristian Stellini was placed in temporary charge of Spurs until the end of the season.

According to reports in England, the London side have shortlisted the Pochettino, who was last with PSG,to takeover on a permanent basis.

The Argentine coached Spurs for five years until 2019, when he was sacked despite having transformed into a competitive side.

The team reached the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in the club’s history.

While Pochettino has been linked with a return to Spurs, reports in Spain have also suggested that the coach is in pole position to takeover at Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti leaves the post or gets fired at the end of the season.

