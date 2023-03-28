ZIFA misses out on increased FIFA funds

FIFA has increased the amount of grants to its member associations but the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) will not be able to receive them.

The world football has budgeted $13 million, which is 30% increase, for each of the 211 member associations over the four-year cycle as part of the FIFA Forward 3.0 development programme.

The grants will be released starting this year, with the cycle set to last until 2026.

However, ZIFA will not be eligible for those fumds due to the FIFA sanctions.

The association had its membership suspended under article 13 of the FIFA Statutes,

The sanctions came after the government interfered in the running of the game at the association.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), a government organisation, dissolved the ZIFA board without following the local football body’s constitution.