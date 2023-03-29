Ansu Fati’s father wants him out at Barcelona

The father of Ansu Fati is furious with Barcelona and wants his son to leave the club.

The 20-year-old forward has struggled for game time this season. He has made 38 appearances in all competitions under coach Xavi Hernandez, but 27 of them have come as a substitute.

Bori Fati – who manages his son’s career alongside agent Jorge Mendes – believes Ansu deserves more minutes.

“If it was up to me, I would take him [to another team] but [Ansu] wants to stay at Barcelona,” Bori told Cope on Tuesday.

“He does not want to sign for another club, but I want to see him succeed. As a dad, I am angry. Seeing Ansu play so little winds you up a little bit and sometimes I think as a father, not a coach.”

He added: “At Barca they tell me that they have bet a lot on Ansu, they tell me that clearly.

“When I sat down with Jorge Mendes, the first thing he told me was that Ansu wants to stay and will continue playing for Barcelona.

“But I, as a father, thought otherwise, and Ansu doesn’t agree with that.

“What bothers me is how they are treating Ansu for minutes. One minute, two minutes, three minutes, that’s what bothers me.

“If it carries on like this, I will go [back] to [the family home in] Seville and that’s that. I didn’t go to the game against [Real] Madrid. I won’t go to the stadium anymore. The other day Ansu asked me why I didn’t go, he thought I was there. I told him I didn’t fancy it.”