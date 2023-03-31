Zim teenager attracts interest from top European clubs

Zimbabwe youngster Tanatswa Nyakuhwa has attracted interest from top clubs in Europe.

The 17-year-old plays for Cardiff City’s U18 team. He has also featured for the U21s this season.

According to Nyakuhwa’s father, Andrew, some top-flight clubs in Europe have since made inquiries on the fast-maturing star.

“Tanatswa (Nyakuhwa) has been doing very well in the Welsh junior league playing for the Under-18 Cardiff team,” Andrew told The Herald.

“His meteoric rise into a star he is proving to be has since attracted a stampede from different top European teams.

“I have no doubt he will scale dizzy heights if he keeps on pushing the way he is doing right now.”

Andrew also confirmed that his son is ready to represent Zimbabwe despite being capped with Wales at junior level.

Tanatswa, who was born in the European country, qualifies to play for Zimbabwe through his father, who was born here.