Tembo opens up on SuperSport exit, reveals future plans after Sekhukhune separation

Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo says it felt strange leaving SuperSport United after being at the club for a very long time, but insists it (the development) has helped him grow.

The former Warriors defender was shown the exit door by the Pretoria-based after a 23-year marriage which saw him transitioning from player to assistant coach then head coach.

Tembo, who then joined ambitious DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United after his separation with Supersport, believes his sacking by the Matsatsantsa hierarchy was a silver lining.

“Supersport were very good to me as a player and a coach so I will always be grateful for them. It was strange to leave Supersport after 23 years, but leaving has helped me to grow as a person,” Tembo told celebrated South African sportscaster Robert Marawa on his Marawa Sports Worldwide show.

“Sometimes being at the same place for so long can be a disadvantage because you don’t get the chance to express yourself as much.

“Leaving has taught me a few lessons. I made good friends there and for me to able to go and make new friends has been a challenge but it has helped me,” added Tembo.

About his future, the 52-year-old said: “I still have a lot to achieve locally, if any other opportunities come up then we look at them but that’s the life of football coach.”

