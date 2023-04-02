Breaking: Chelsea sack Graham Potter

Chelsea Football Club have sacked manager Graham Potter after just six months in charge.

The future of the 47-year-old, who joined the Blues in September last year, had been shrouded in uncertainty for weeks, having lost four of his 12 home league matches at Stamford Bridge.

Yesterday’s 0-2 defeat to Aston Villa was the last straw and Chelsea have wielded the axe on the former Brighton and Hove Albion coach.

“Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition. In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future,” reads the Chelsea statement.

More Soccer24 News