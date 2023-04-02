SRC hold meeting with FIFA, CAF

The Sports and Recreation Commission – SRC – held a meeting with officials from FIFA and CAF last week.

SRC director-general Eltah Nengomasha confirmed about the meeting to The Sunday Mail Sport but didn’t divulge what they discussed.

“The SRC board and officials from FIFA and CAF met on Monday,’’ Nengomasha said.

“The discussions were positive but the details will remain confidential for now.

“ZIFA has submitted its draft roadmap to SRC. It is presently under discussion and will be presented to FIFA shortly as previously advised.”

Giving an update on the the current status of the local football, Nengomasha said: “The public will be informed in due course as to material developments. The SRC remains committed to resolving all outstanding issues regarding ZIFA’s circumstances.

“It is very aware of the direct and indirect inconveniences caused to all stakeholders in football.”

The country is currently banned from all international football activities by FIFA due to government’s interference in running the local game.